Analysis: More SVoD subs than people in US

A report from Ampere Analysis shows the rapid rise of SVoD services in the US. There are now more subscriptions to services including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max and Disney+ than there are people in the US.

The pandemic and stay-at-home measures, the launch of new studio-backed subscription services, and increased rates of stacking in the US all contributed to the US reaching this milestone in Q1 of this year.

The rise of the streaming services – key stats as of Q1 2021:

There are now nearly 340 million subscription OTT contracts, more than the population of 330 million

57 per cent of US Internet users say that VoD services are the main way they watch TV and film

Over one quarter of Internet users in the US now report using five or more SVoD services

Over two thirds of US online consumers regularly binge watch TV

Globally, the US has the highest level of reported binge watching of any developed market

“In 2020, pay TV penetration dropped below 60 per cent for the first time, down from more than 80 per cent at the beginning of 2015, with consumers increasingly shifting to SVoD services,” advises Toby Holleran, Research Manager at Ampere Analysis. “Alongside growth from the pandemic, 2020 also saw the US launch of both Peacock and HBO Max which grew the market even further. As consumers shift away from pay-TV and more streaming services enter the market, service stacking continues to grow as consumers curate their own content portfolios, leading the overall number of subscriptions to overtake the number of people in Q1 2021. In our latest US consumer wave, the average SVoD household took more than four services, and with the more recent launch of services such as Paramount+ and Discovery+, this could grow even further as 2021 progresses.”