ITV Hub sees record month

July 2021 was catch-up ITV Hub’s most successful month on record, with 93.3 million consumption hours viewed (a 221 per cent increase on the previous year) and a record number of monthly active users (a 119 per cent year-on-year increase). Plus 219m live streams throughout the month.

The return of Love Island for the first time since early 2020, England’s gripping journey to the UEFA Euro 2020 final, plus both Emmerdale and Coronation Street debuting the week’s episodes as a boxset on ITV Hub during the football has meant that the service has drawn the biggest number of active users ever, and viewers are watching for longer with a record number of consumption hours.

ITV Hub+, the ad-free subscription version of ITV Hub, reached 567,000 subscribers in July – its biggest subscriber number ever and a 16 per cent year-on-year increase.

“We knew this Summer was going to be a big TV moment with the most talked-about events on ITV, but these figures show just how successful ITV Hub has been in bringing those ‘can’t miss’ occasions to viewers,” commented Rufus Radclifffe, ITV Managing Director, On Demand. “From live viewing of the Euros to catching up on last-night’s Love Island and making sure not a minute of the Soaps is missed plus all of our Drama and Reality boxsets, it’s testament to the work of the Hub team that more people than ever are using the service.”