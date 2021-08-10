Comscore connected TV measurement boost

In a deal that enables advertisers to measure fully their video investments across all screens, now including YouTube and YouTube TV, for an accurate view of true incremental reach and frequency, cross-platform media planning, transacting, and evaluation specialist Comscore will be incorporating YouTube and YouTube TV measurement into its signature cross-platform service, Comscore Campaign Ratings.

The development, which builds on Comscore’s partnership with Google to help build the next generation of YouTube measurement without third-party pixels, will enable Comscore to provide marketers with an understanding of how audiences are consuming content on YouTube and YouTube TV across desktop, mobile, and, with this integration, connected TV (CTV).

Comscore Campaign Ratings provides advertisers and agencies with a deduplicated view of reach and frequency across linear TV, OTT/CTV, PC and Mobile inventory. This includes measurement for co-viewers on OTT/CTV. The new capability announced today will pave the way for advertisers and agencies to understand combined co-viewing for YouTube and YouTube TV across OTT/CTV as well as incremental reach to their linear TV buys, providing total cross-platform ad measurement.

Comscore notes that the rise of streaming on CTV devices continues to create new opportunities for advertisers to reach viewers. Amid such rapid growth and with the proliferation of streaming services, Comscore Campaign Ratings offers advertisers a holistic and consistent means to compare campaign performance across providers and platforms. The addition of YouTube and YouTube TV will enable one of the largest advertising sources for modern cross-platform measurement. As previously published by Comscore, more than 80 per cent of CTV reach in the US falls on only five streaming services — and only two are ad-supported.

“People are watching more YouTube than ever — on mobile, on laptops, and especially on our fastest growing screen, the TV, and we want to ensure advertisers can measure their reach across all devices with third-party partners like Comscore,” advises Debbie Weinstein, Vice President, Global Solutions, YouTube. “We also know people are choosing to watch their favourite YouTube content on connected TVs with others, and the inclusion of co-viewing in this new integration will allow advertisers to understand the full scale of the audience they’re able to reach through YouTube CTV campaigns.”

“This is a critical milestone for Comscore and for the industry,” asserts Bill Livek, Chief Executive Officer, Comscore. “Our clients are placing a large portion of their advertising spend with YouTube, and they need a holistic view of how that spend is performing relative to the entire media mix. We’re confident that clients using Comscore Campaign Ratings will have the most complete picture of advertising performance in the market.”