Pluto TV launches in Italy in October

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has announced that Pluto TV, the free streaming television service, will launch in Italy on October 28th.

With over 52 million global monthly active users spanning 25 countries in three continents, Pluto TV will be Italy’s first Free ad-supported television (FAST) service and will complement Paramount+ when the premium streaming service launches in Italy in 2022.

“ViacomCBS is rapidly expanding its global streaming footprint, connecting consumers with a vast library of great content across free and pay platforms worldwide,” said Olivier Jollet, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Pluto TV. “With Pluto TV and soon Paramount+, our diversified eco-system will transform the Italian streaming market.”



Pluto TV will be available for free everywhere Italians stream, with no registration required. The service will launch on mobile via iOS and Android, desktop and Connected TV (CTV) devices, such as Samsung Tizen, LG Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast, and select channels on Samsung TV Plus. Sky Media will serve as Pluto TV’s conventional advertising sales partner in Italy.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with ViacomCBS, extending our bouquet of innovative advertising solutions to Pluto TV. This further strengthens Sky Media’s portfolio in terms of digital platforms, audience and content,” commented Evelyn Rothblum, Executive Vice President Advertising, Partnerships and Distribution Sky in Italy and Germany.

“As our ad sales partner, our longstanding relationship with Sky in Italy will continue. The launch will provide Italian audiences with a robust offering while also positioning ViacomCBS to drive significant growth in our global streaming and content strategies,” added Olivier Jollet, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Pluto TV.

Upon launch, Pluto TV in Italy will offer 40 thematic and curated original channels across multiple genres, including movies, TV series, reality, kids’ IP, lifestyle, crime, and comedy. Content includes iconic titles from ViacomCBS’ library, in addition to titles from 50+ third-party content partners, such as Paramount, Lionsgate, Minerva, KidsMe, Banijay Rights, Cineflix Rights,among others. Additional partners will be announced soon.

Curated channels available at launch include Pluto TV Azione, Pluto TV Cinema Italiano, Pluto TV Drama, and Pluto TV Real Life. Viewers will also be offered kids content and comedy, gaming, and extreme sports channels.

Pluto TV is already available in the US, the UK, Europe and Latin America.

