Forecast: German SVoD subs to overtake UK

Germany will overtake the UK in terms of SVoD subscriptions in 2025, according to the Western Europe SVOD Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. Germany will have 52 million SVoD subscriptions by 2026, with the UK just behind with 51 million.

There will be 238 million SVoD subscriptions across 18 Western European countries by 2026, up from 167 million at end-2021. From the 71 million additions over this period, the UK will contribute 9 million, Germany 17 million, Italy 10 million and France 10 million.

Netflix will remain the largest SVoD platform, with 67 million paying subscribers by 2026, up by 10 million at end-2021. Disney+ will have 53 million subscribers by 2026; double from 2021. Amazon Prime Video will remain just ahead of Disney+.

“HBO Max will have a limited impact in Western Europe, with 3.2 million paying subscribers across seven countries by 2026,” suggests Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “It is not expected to start in several key European countries due to existing long-term deals with pay TV operators.”