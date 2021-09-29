DoubleVerify, TikTok measurement partnership

Digital media measurement, data and analytics platform DoubleVerify (DV) is partnering with short form video-sharing platform TikTok to measure ad viewability, fraud, and in-geo impressions.

Through TikTok’s Open Measurement SDK, DV provides brands full transparency into the quality of their TikTok campaigns globally for in-feed ad formats.

Through this new partnership, joint clients will be able to access measurement data and insights through unified reporting and service platform DV Pinnacle to monitor and optimise the quality of their TikTok campaigns. DV will offer advertisers:

Data Validation: Use a trusted, objective and MRC-accredited third-party solution to authenticate media quality on TikTok.

Campaign Optimisation: Leverage comprehensive data insights into viewability, video quartile completion, audibility and more, to optimise campaigns running on the platform.

Holistic Performance: Review trends and build reports to inform planning strategies and budget allocations across the open web and social platforms, including TikTok.

“We’re excited to work with a leading verification and industry authority partner, like DoubleVerify,” said Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, TikTok. “Transparency is key when it comes to building strong relationships with brands. Partnering with DoubleVerify will allow our advertisers the in-depth insight they need on invalid traffic and viewability to confidently evaluate and validate campaign effectiveness on TikTok.”

DoubleVerify and TikTok are actively working to expand their viewability offering to other ad formats and will launch additional media quality solutions – providing comprehensive measurement across the platform.

“TikTok is an exciting and enriching entertainment platform powered by a diverse community,” declared Mark Zagorski, CEO at DoubleVerify. “It’s also increasingly a staple of the marketing mix for brands globally. As spend on the platform continues to grow, TikTok has been proactive in engaging with partners like DV to expand independent, third-party measurement capabilities and build confidence in brands’ digital investments. We’re thrilled to work with TikTok to bring advertisers a higher level of trust and transparency and, in turn, broaden our quality coverage across this growing platform.”

TikTok is the latest addition to DV’s large and growing media partner offerings and joins Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, and Twitter.