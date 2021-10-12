Research: Content availability key OTT differentiator

Consumer data from Parks Associates reveals that 39 per cent of OTT viewers access video services based on specific content available.

“Content is key to OTT success, and the path for consumers today to get to that content is the crucial search and discovery process,” said Paul Erickson, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. “OTT players are successful when offering a premium, personalised user experience that allows subscribers to find and access relevant content based on their habits and preferences. A perceptive and intelligent content discovery strategy is a key differentiator in attracting and engaging subscribers over the long term.”

Parks Associates research, revealed in advance of industry webinar ‘The Role of Content Discovery in OTT’, in partnership with Conviva, found that three out of the top five factors that drive OTT service subscriptions involve content and that the inability to find relevant content is a top reason for consumers leaving a service.

“With so many entertainment options at viewers’ fingertips, it is more important than ever before for streaming publishers to understand how consumers discover content in order to win their engagement,” stated Nick Cicero, VP of Strategy, Conviva. “I am excited to share Conviva’s research in conjunction with the insights from Parks Associates to reveal how publishers can better understand their audience and grow their business.”