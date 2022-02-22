Sabio to acquire Vidillion

Connected TV technology provider Sabio has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire all of the assets of US-based CTV supply side platform Vidillion in a combined stock-and-cash transaction.

The Acquisition will be an Arm’s Length Transaction, as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including the review and approval of the Exchange.

Vidillion has established direct relationships with publishers with access to exclusive inventory across a diverse set of content verticals. Sabio is currently a customer of Vidillion. The Acquisition is expected to expand further Sabio’s access to premium CTV inventory and boost gross margins. Having direct relationships with publishers is also anticipated to provide unique advertising opportunities within the expanding CTV market.

Sabio’s analytics platform, AppScience, which is powered by its proprietary household graph of 300 million opt-in mobile devices and 55 million validated CTV households, stands to strengthen further its capabilities with the integration of unique data sets from the Acquisition. AppScience’s mobile-first approach to CTV is anticipated to enable Sabio and Vidillion customers to improve CTV advertising performance and inventory scale between platforms with full-funnel, people-based marketing capabilities.

“We have been working closely with Vidillion for over a year with a shared belief that consumers, content providers, and brands deserve a better and more accountable CTV experience,” said Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO and co-founder of Sabio. “The versatility, scalability, and granular level of insights of combining our existing AppScience’s analytics and Sabio’s proprietary Demand-Side Platform (DSP) with Vidillion’s publisher level data and monetisation capabilities is expected to enhance our current CTV offering, making it one of the first full-stack CTV solution for marketers and suppliers.”

In addition to scale and distribution across approximately 120 countries, Vidillion boasts a technology stack that includes tools for ad break optimisation, server-side ad insertion (SSAI), content recognition, and dynamic ad insertion (DAI) with demand side partner integrations that assist publishers in quickly and easily finding new ways to monetise their inventory and brands in reaching greater scale in CTV.

“CTV has become one of the hottest platforms in marketing in recent years, but we have been a pioneer in the space for over a decade,” stated Thomas Engdahl, President and CEO of Vidillion. “Joining forces with Sabio will allow for the leveraging of Vidillion’s purpose-built technology and patents to create more impactful campaigns for brands and better experiences for viewers.”

The closing of the transaction, which is targeted to take place on or around the end of the first quarter of 2022, is subject to customary closing conditions, including but not limited to, receipt of approval of the Exchange. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed on the terms proposed above or at all.