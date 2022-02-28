Research: 34% SE Asian viewers using OTT services

A third (34 per cent) of Southeast Asian viewers are now using OTT services, according to a study by The Trade Desk. The research also shows that the region welcomed 20 million new OTT viewers in the past year. There are now 200 million users who stream 9.7 billion hours’ worth of OTT content per month, an increase of 22 per cent in OTT consumption over the past year. This is further indication that OTT services are meeting consumer demand for professionally-produced TV content streamed on demand over the internet that has accelerated throughout the pandemic.

The study found that OTT has captured viewers who are increasingly shifting away from traditional TV, whose content is not available on demand. Regionally, more than one in five (22 per cent) OTT viewers no longer watch traditional TV. This is a 29 per cent year-on-year increase that is attributed to more consumers working from home and bingeing on content at their convenience throughout the pandemic. The findings are consistent with the same study conducted one year prior, which found that OTT viewers streamed more during the pandemic, with 73 per cent planning to maintain or increase OTT consumption even after the pandemic.

“Today’s consumers are moving towards a new model of TV consumption, one where they can watch their favourite shows anytime, anywhere, and on any device. For broadcasters and advertisers, it’s now about how quickly they can pivot to where the eyeballs are moving. Many traditional broadcasters are at the forefront of this as they have invested heavily in their own OTT offerings,” said Mitch Waters, Senior Vice President for Southeast Asia, India, Australia and New Zealand, The Trade Desk.

Viewers are increasingly watching their favourite shows on OTT

Fifty-six per cent of the viewers across the region say their favourite programmes are on OTT, compared to 41 per cent on traditional TV. This trend is even more pronounced in Singapore, where just 36 per cent say their favourite shows are on traditional TV. In fact, the lion city logged the highest OTT penetration in the region, with one in two users now streaming OTT. Singapore viewers cite flexibility as a huge draw to OTT, giving them the ability to watch shows whether they’re on the go or at home.

Millennials and Gen Zers are leading the shift to OTT

The study affirms that younger viewers are driving the shift to OTT. Across the region, 44 per cent of OTT viewers are Millennials and Gen Zers, aged 16 to 34. These age groups are among the most coveted by advertisers because they are at a stage in life where they are starting to build long-term brand loyalties, and they tend to be trendsetters for all age groups. In Singapore, these young audiences are early adopters and heavy users, often consuming more than four hours of OTT content per day.

Ad-supported OTT sees rapid adoption

According to the study, ad-supported viewership has grown rapidly. Currently, there are 116 million Southeast Asian viewers that have embraced ad-funded content. An overwhelming majority of these viewers are ad tolerant, with nine in 10 (89 per cent) willing to watch two or more ads in exchange for an hour of free content. In Singapore, ad supported viewership is rising fast as more than half of OTT viewers (52 per cent) are using ad-supported platforms.

With millions relying on ad-funded content, OTT is proving to be a valuable channel for brands competing for the limited attention of consumers. The study demonstrates that OTT’s professionally produced, premium content offers advantages for brands. In particular, brand recall of OTT ads is at an all-time high of 39 per cent, compared to 29 per cent in the prior year.

Korean content is king

Gen Z and younger Millennials are also dictating the content that will succeed on OTT platforms. Korean content, a Gen Z favourite, has come to dominate streaming schedules, stealing the spotlight from the Western fare. While the study found that the popularity of Korean content rose by 21 per cent across the region, Western content saw an 11 per cent drop in popularity year-over-year. Regionally, K-drama content is now the most popular genre on OTT, with 60 per cent of women ranking it as their top genre, as did 62 per cent of Gen Z viewers. Specifically in Singapore, Korean content saw an increase of 25 per cent.

Key cross-market highlights from the study include: