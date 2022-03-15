Analysis: Weekly episodes drive longer term engagement

In contrast to Netflix’s strategy of full season releases, mirrored by other platforms such as Prime Video and Hulu, a wave of new SVoD entrants are employing the classic model of gradual episode releases for their own original titles, but the trend may be only temporary, according to Ampere Analysis.

A weekly release schedule limits subscriber churn and better maintains engagement with content over time, The strategy is also helping to eke out perceived value in smaller catalogues.

Smaller content libraries and sparser release slates

One reason for new platforms to break from the mould set by the market leader is the size of the overall on-demand library. At launch, the US Disney+ catalogue was 10 per cent the size of Netflix’s by total duration, while HBO Max’s was 26 per cent and Apple TV+’s less than 1 per cent. The number of flagship Originals available in the first months of launch was also limited, especially due to delays caused by Covid-19-related production shutdowns.

According to the study, a weekly release strategy across a range of high-profile Originals reduces the risk of churn over time. For example, Disney+ released episodes of new Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows across 34 weeks in 2021. A fan of Marvel content wanting to avoid the plotlines being spoiled would have to subscribe to Disney+ for the majority of the year to watch each episode at the earliest opportunity.



Engagement decay faster for full-season releases

Ampere’s Popularity Score also indicates that engagement with a TV show decays faster for full-season releases when indexed against their popularity at launch. In comparing top Netflix (full-season releases) and HBO (weekly releases) shows, the popularity of the former dropped to 80 per cent of the premiere month within one month of release compared to four months for the latter. Ampere Analysis concludes that a weekly release helps ensure longevity in engagement more than a full season release would for the same content.

“A weekly release pattern more easily facilitates conversation around a show,” advises Rahul Patel, Senior Analyst. “Between episodes, viewers have ample time to discuss and re-watch episodes, which is less likely to be the case if an entire season is released together. Hence, weekly releases can lessen the chance of engagement with a show decaying rapidly after its initial release. By extension, weekly releases can benefit lower profile titles—particularly those not based on recognisable Intellectual Property—as positive word of mouth sentiment has more time to build and spread. By releasing the totality of an unknown season in one stroke, a platform runs the risk of the title being crowded out in an increasingly competitive content market.”