Data: 38% Oscar commercials purchased by M&E companies
March 29, 2022
This year’s Oscars ceremony was held on March 27th. The event proven to be a big night for advertisers to run ads during the live broadcast.
MediaRadar analysed top verticals’ spend on ads on Hulu Live’s streaming of ABC’s The 94th Academy Awards.
Key findings include:
- Media & Entertainment:
- During the 2022 Oscars, 38 per cent of the brands that advertised were part of the media and entertainment category. In 2021, 24 per cent of the brands were in this category.
- 17 per cent of the media and entertainment category were brands advertising TV shows such as The Kardashians (Hulu) running a 45 second spot and Abbott Elementary (ABC) airing a 30 second spot.
- Apple TV+ made Oscar history, becoming the first streaming service to win the Academy Award for Best Picture with its film, CODA. According to the data, streaming services took advantage of advertising during the Academy Awards. CNN+, showcased its launch along with Disney+, Discovery+ and Peacock who advertised their streaming services as well. During January and February of 2022, CNN+ invested around $375,000 to advertise the new streaming service. Some 74 per cent of the total spend was placed with online video ad buys.
- Technology:
- 14 per cent of the ads shown during the Oscars broadcast came from major technology companies.
- Cellular providers like Verizon and Spectrum Mobile advertised in the tech category. Verizon has been advertising during the Academy Awards every year since 2019.
- Finance:
- As a new category player this year, 7 per cent of the brands fell under this category.
- Automotive:
- Mercedes, had five out of seven automotive spots for their concept cars and coupes.
- The automotive manufacturer isn’t a stranger to the Oscars – it had commercials during last year’s and the 2020 award shows. The car maker has already invested over $24 million in advertising during 2022; a 15 per cent increase YoY from the same period last year.
