GM becomes first ‘NBCUnified’ client

NBCUniversal has confirmed that automotive manufacturer General Motors (GM) will become the first brand to integrate with NBCUnified, its holistic first-party data and identity platform that unites NBCUniversal’s network of consumer touchpoints into a scaled offering for marketers within One Platform, its industry standard for buying and selling premium video. GM’s integration with NBCUnified is made possible through its media agency partner Carat, and leverages the agency network’s partnership with NBCUnified that launched earlier in 2022.

The integration with NBCUnified will bring together GM’s data on its consumer automotive profiles and overlap them with NBCUnified’s first-party data on consumer media consumption preferences. Created with privacy in mind, this partnership is specifically designed to unlock new insights and allow for seamless activation against high-performing audiences within a clean room environment powered by M1, Carat’s agency network’s proprietary data and identity platform.

“At GM, we seek to deliver world-class customer experiences at every touchpoint and to do so on a foundation of trust and transparency,” commented Heather Stewart, General Director, Global Media & Marketing Services, GM. “As marketers, that means responsibly engaging with audiences in ways that make sense and can add value to their lives. Leaning into more sophisticated addressable media opportunities, like the one we’re announcing here with NBCU and Carat, gives us a leading-edge in connecting with consumers today.”

“As we continue to forge new addressability solutions, we’re proud GM is the first in integrating the NBCUnified offering with our industry-leading identity solution,” added Phil Rzepka, EVP, Head of Media for GM at Carat US. “GM’s leadership allows us to activate on this previously untapped opportunity to fuel media efficiency in a privacy-safe way. Together, we are reaching highly customized audiences across NBCU’s diversified channels with GM’s brilliant brand marketing to deliver incredible outcomes.”

Launched in January 2022, NBCUnified builds on NBCUniversal’s expansive suite of advanced advertising tools and capabilities, including AdSmart for data-driven audience activation on every screen. NBCUnified is intended to be a fully interoperable platform, providing marketers a modern-day, privacy-minded solution to connect data spines ranging from agencies, third-party technology platforms, industry-wide initiatives, consortiums, and NBCUniversal’s own clean rooms.

“The future of media is built on a foundation of first-party data, and our unique, three-way partnership with General Motors and Carat’s M1 platform is an important first step into that future,” asserted John Lee, Chief Data Officer, NBCUniversal. “With this integration, GM will be the first brand to come to market combining the power and depth of their first-party automotive data with that of NBCU’s first-party data on consumer media consumption that comprises over 200 million consumers and 80 million households, creating more powerful insights and higher performing target audiences for activation.”