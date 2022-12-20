ITV: World Cup draws record streaming figures

ITV’s coverage of the World Cup was streamed 146 million times across the tournament on ITVX and ITV Hub – more than 100 million more than the previous tournament in 2018.

The World Cup drew huge audiences to ITV on television and across all devices over the past four weeks.

ITV showed the biggest audience on any channel this year with over 15 million viewers and a peak of 23 million watching England v France across TV and streaming.

Some 2.5 million 16-34s (83 per cent) watched the Quarter Final, the biggest overnight television audience for younger viewers on any channel this year.

The top three most watched matches of the tournament were all on ITV with a peak of 20 million viewers watching England vs Senegal and 18 million watching England vs USA across TV and streaming.

ITV said that its match coverage attracted more TV viewers than those on the BBC averaging 5.8 million (6.2 million across all devices) vs 5.7 million on the BBC.

A total of 44 million viewers watched the coverage on ITV this year (3 min reach).

Matches not featuring England were also popular, with examples including USA vs Wales, which peaked with 13 million and the Morocco vs Portugal semi-final with 12 million across TV and streaming.

The tournament ended on December 18th with Argentina beating France on penalties in the only match of the tournament broadcast by both ITV and the BBC in the UK. ITV’s coverage was watched by an average of 2.9 million, with the match viewed by an average of 3.7 million and a peak audience of 4.8 million across TV and streaming.

Across the tournament, ITV’s top five peak audiences across TV and streaming were:

1 England vs France 23 million

2 England vs Senegal 20.4m

3 England vs USA 18 million

4 USA vs Wales 13 million

5 Morocco vs Portugal 11.7 million