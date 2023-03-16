Forecast: E European OTT revenues to double by 2028

OTT TV episode and movie revenues for 22 Eastern European countries will reach $5.7 billion (€5.4bn) in 2028, nearly double from $2.9 billion in 2022, according to the Eastern Europe OTT TV & Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research.

Poland will remain the OTT revenue winner; doubling its total between 2022 and 2028 to $2.2 billion. Russia’s growth will be muted given the sanctions. Together Poland and Russia will account for 61 per cent of the region’s 2028 total revenues.

“AVoD revenues will grow faster than SVoD,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Russia’s AVoD revenues will stay just ahead of Poland.”

SVoD revenues will reach $3.5 billion by 2028 – up from $1.8 billion in 2022. As a result of the slowdown in Russia, Poland will become the SVoD market leader by some distance – the only country to generate more than $1 billion by 2028.