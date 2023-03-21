Sell-side ad platform Magnite’s latest research study, Streaming TV’s New Era: How Ads Are Powering Streaming’s Future in the EU5, finds that streaming TV, which comprises television content streamed via the Internet on any device, is now the most-watched form of TV across the UK – and the EU5 – delving into how consumer attitudes and viewing habits are reshaping the streaming landscape.

As streaming offerings expand in line with rising viewership, the study finds the majority of viewers gravitate towards ad-supported options and 82 per cent watch some form of ad-supported content.

“Streaming TV surged during the pandemic and our research indicates that trend has accelerated,” advises Sam Wilson, Managing Director, CTV, EMEA. “In fact, it’s now the most-watched form of TV across the UK. What’s perhaps more interesting is consumers trust ads on the premium environment that TV offers above social media. With advertisers facing increased scrutiny to invest ad budgets wisely, they too should pay greater attention to streaming TV.”

Key findings from Magnite’s UK study include: