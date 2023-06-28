Report: UK has largest content library

The Media and Entertainment industry has been experiencing a wildly accelerated evolution in the past few years. One of the main reasons for this is the ever-growing expansion of streaming platforms, their catalogues, plans and revenue models.

With this reality in mind, data science specialist BB Media partnered with home entertainment industry trade body DEG International and created the International Digital Entertainment report that outlines the industry’s evolution, penetration and value in different markets across the world, as well as the consumers’ engagement and preferences.

The data was collected through BB Media’s reports and services and covers SVoD, AVoD, EST, FAST, pay-TV and TVoD, up to and including Q1 2023. Also, it draws a profile on Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Nordics, South Korea, Spain and the UK.

In the competition for the largest library, the UK takes the lead (229K) followed by Japan (202K) and South Korea (198K), with Italy (183K) and Brazil (171K) in fourth and fifth positions. The UK is also the country with the most announced titles in production in 2023 (27), most of which are intended for Netflix’s catalogue.

While most countries have a penetration rate of over 75 per cent of viewers who watch content online, Brazil has a penetration rate of just 46 per cent. In Latin Ameriva in general, the level of online viewing is 47 per cent. However, on average, six different platforms are used to watch content, making it the region with the highest usage of platforms.

It was possible to identify that the advertising revenue model is taking the world by storm, particularly in North America where AVoD penetration is highest, with 75 per cent in the US and Canada, while LatAm has a penetration of 37 per cent and EMEA of 60 per cent. In APAC, where SVoD is the preferred way to watch for 82 per cent of viewers, AVoD penetration is just 40 per cent, highlighting a strong preference in the market to pay for ad-free content. This does not align with the offer in these countries as it was found that in Japan and South Korea (the ones with the largest catalogue in the region) the predominant revenue model is the Transaction VoD.

Joe Braman, Co-Chair, Digital Entertainment Group International & SVP International Digital Account Management, commented: “As we watch SpaceX create a paradigm shift in space exploration, one where innovators try faster and fail faster too, our industry is embarking on its own new era of experimentation. With the white heat of innovation all around us, the role for reports like this is to connect and channel that energy into valuable entertainment discoveries that benefit everyone.”

Tom Gennari, CEO at BB Media, added: “The Audiovisual Industry won in globalisation, developed in localisation, and achieves its greatest splendour in the globalisation of the local. This is only possible thanks to the collaboration of all companies that are part of this value chain. The work done by BASE and DEGI is fundamental for this global and local interconnection to happen.”