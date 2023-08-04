IRIS.TV, GroupM CTV data partnership

IRIS.TV, the content data platform, has partnered with GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, to leverage the IRIS_ID as the primary method for accessing video-level data enriched by contextual and brand-suitability data partners.

The IRIS_ID is a universal content identifier that allows IRIS-enabled publishers to securely share video-level data to power advertising applications in streaming media. The partnership is launching through GroupM Premium Marketplace (GPM) and is a step towards improving video advertising performance and delivering better outcomes for advertisers and premium publishers alike.

“Streaming is a digital medium with personalised content and ads for every device as opposed to linear, where audiences see the same programming all at once. Without the right technology, publishers cannot help advertisers know if they are reaching relevant audiences,” said Field Garthwaite, CEO and Co-Founder of IRIS.TV. “GroupM is leading the industry on breakthroughs in utilising data to drive value for advertisers, which will deliver better consumer experiences and help brands achieve better ROI.”

The IRIS_ID is a privacy-by-design approach that allows publishers to securely make video-level data available, actionable, and useful for the entire advertising ecosystem. Through their integrations with IRIS.TV, the contextual and brand suitability companies are bringing their AI-based solutions from display and YouTube to streaming and CTV. Initial data partners that will be made available to GPM via the IRIS_ID will include KERV AI, Oracle Advertising, Pixability, Precise TV, Silverbullet’s 4D, Silverpush and Reticle AI.

“We are pleased to partner with IRIS.TV and leverage their video-level targeting across the GroupM Premium Marketplace,” said Kevin Sheehan, Director, Programmatic Investment, GroupM. “We have an ironclad commitment to brand-suitable advertising on every medium, and the IRIS_ID provides a level of transparency that enhances the way we invest in CTV environments.”