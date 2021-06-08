SpotX, IRIS.TV contextual targeting partnership

Video data platform IRIS.TV has partnered with video advertising platform SpotX to bring industry-standard contextual segments to SpotX’s supply, to enable marketers to target and verify the category of video on all screens.

According to IRIS.TV, consumers are increasingly flocking to connected TV (CTV). CTV has been proven to perform better on every advertising performance metric from unaided awareness to return-on-ad-spend. IRIS.TV enables video-level contextual visibility by connecting media companies’ video data with trusted third-party verification partners and the advertising technology ecosystem in a privacy-first, neutral, and secure way.

It says that before IRIS.TV, contextual and brand-safety data for videos was only available by analysing the text on a web page–and was an impossibility for CTV, and that now, with integrations into IRIS.TV’s data marketplace, trusted third-party contextual intelligence companies such as Oracle Data Cloud, Comscore, GumGum, ZEFR, Silverbullet 4D, and Advanced Contextual can finally “think inside the video” and help their clients target with greater precision and accuracy.

SpotX says it can now provide marketers with greater access to video-level metadata for targeting across digital video and CTV media owners that have been ‘IRIS-enabled’. Through this partnership, media owners working with SpotX will be able to provide more value to advertisers by activating campaigns using IRIS-enabled video data. It says that brand-safe and contextual private marketplaces have proven to increase performance across all key metrics ranging from engagement and conversion lift, to brand lift in awareness, ad recall, and brand consideration.

“Our clients have been demanding increased visibility into the content they are advertising in, but access to contextual data is extremely complicated as it comes in a variety of formats as well as being locked behind content management systems and video players,” said Kristen Williams, SVP of Strategic Partnerships, SpotX. “IRIS.TV has done the hard work of connecting all these systems, onboarding video data so that media owners can unleash the true value of their content and advertisers can smartly invest in CTV.”

“There has not only been a major shift in video consumption patterns but also in culture,” said Sean Holzman, Head Of Ad Platforms at IRIS.TV. “Consumers are holding brands more accountable for the content they underwrite and marketers are demanding transparency. At IRIS.TV we have worked for nearly a decade helping the leading centres of journalism and entertainment maximise their return on investment in video. SpotX is a leader of innovation, always seeking better ways to help media and marketers reach and delight consumers. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with the SpotX team to build a better TV experience and bring the future to the present.”