Forecast: APAC OTT revenues up $15bn by 2029

Asia Pacific OTT TV episodes and movie revenues will reach $49 billion (€45.7bn) in 2029, up from the $34 billion recorded in 2023, according to the Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. This comes despite China, the world’s second largest market, maturing rapidly and India experiencing SVoD shake-up.

China will account for 39 per cent of the region’s total revenues by 2029, down from 47 per cent in 2023 as other countries grow faster. China is reaching SVoD maturity, with a poor AVoD sector at present. India’s SVoD was disrupted by Indian Premier League cricket converting to AVoD in 2023.

Asia Pacific’s SVoD revenues overtook AVoD revenues in 2019. AVoD will recover, but revenues will remain lower than SVoD. SVoD and AVoD revenues will climb by $4 billion and $9 billion respectively between 2023 and 2029.

The big six US-based platforms will account for only 18 per cent of the region’s OTT revenues by 2029 – the lowest proportion for any region.

“Disney now appears less keen on expanding Hotstar to the region’s developing markets as it is classified as ‘non-core’,” notes Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Warner Bros Discovery is yet to announce international plans for Max. Paramount’s Asian rollout will be very limited.”