AVoD revenues for TV series and movies will reach $69 billion (€64.7m) by 2029, up by $30 billion from $39 billion in 2023, according to forecasts from Digital TV Research.

The US will contribute 31 per cent to the 2029 AVoD total; down from 40 per cent in 2023 – showing that other countries are growing faster. The US will increase by $6 billion between 2023 and 2029, with China adding about half that amount.