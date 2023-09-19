Netflix, Disney+, HBO and Paramount+ will together create hybrid AVoD-SVoD revenues of $20 billion (€18.7bn) by 2029, up from $6 billion in 2023, according to the Hybrid AVOD-SVOD Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. These hybrid revenues will be nearly equally split between AVoD and SVoD.

“These platforms are expected to roll out hybrid AVoD-SVoD tiers to the world’s top advertising markets in the near future,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “These forecasts are a lot lower than our previous ones as the platforms have delayed and/or scaled back their expansion plans.”

“We have cut back the number of countries where these hybrid tiers will start,” he adds. “By 2029, we expect that Netflix and Disney+ will both be in 46 countries, HBO Max in 35 countries and Paramount+/SkyShowtime in 37 countries.”