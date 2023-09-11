Forecast: OTT revenues at $215bn in 2029

Global OTT TV episode and movies revenues will reach $215 billion (€200bn) in 2029, up by $53 billion – or 33 per cent – from $162 billion in 2023, according to the Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research.

The US will remain the dominant territory by some distance. Its share of global revenues will be 38 per cent by 2029, down from 46 per cent in 2023. Digital TV Research forecasts that US revenues will climb by $8 billion between 2023 and 2029 to reach $82 billion.

SVoD will remain the principal OTT revenue source, growing by $19 billion between 2023 and 2029 to $127 billion. AVOoD revenues will grow faster than SVOD.

“AVoD revenues for TV series and movies will reach $69 billion by 2029, up by $30 billion from $39 billion in 2023,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “These figures are lower than our previous edition due to the global advertising slowdown and slower than expected rollouts of hybrid AVoD-SVoD platforms by the US major platforms.”