ITV rolls out linear addressable advertising

ITV has announced the launch of linear addressable advertising across ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and ITVBe in YouView homes, opening up addressable targeting for advertisers in live broadcast viewing across 1.3 million households.

The announcement follows a successful beta trial of the ad-replacement technology over the last 12 months, during which more than 30 million addressable ads were deployed, powered by insights from ITV’s registered user data.

This is the first step in ITV’s roll out of addressable targeting in live linear viewing. It complements the over 12 billion addressable ad opportunities already delivered by ITVX, extending the scale and reach of addressable targeting available to advertisers.

ITV is launching live linear addressability with Omnicom this month and campaigns will be planned and managed exclusively via Planet V.

Ben Allen, ITV Commercial’s Director of Commercial Strategy and Trading said: “Linear Addressable has been a key objective as we evolve our commercial proposition and our offering to advertisers. It materially enhances our addressable footprint and is an important milestone towards our target of enabling addressability across our entire output.”

Adam Turner, Chief Investment Officer at Omnicom Media Group, added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with ITV on this progressive initiative. Addressable TV, at the scale ITV is now offering, is enabling us to plan more sophisticated mass reach targeting strategies, enabling our clients to have more relevant and efficient customer engagement. This is a game changing step forwards for the TV industry.”