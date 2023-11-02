MediaRadar acquires Kantar’s Vivvix  

MediaRadar, the advertising intelligence and sales enablement platform, is to acquire Kantar Group’s North American advertising intelligence unit, Vivvix.

Vivvix offers advertising intelligence across both digital and traditional media channels, such as mobile apps, streaming services, and social media. MediaRadar said thus transformative deal positions it as the definitive source of advertising data and insights, serving the entire industry ecosystem from media owners to agencies and brands.

“By combining Vivvix and MediaRadar, we offer a complete view of the entire advertising industry,” said Todd Krizelman, CEO and co-founder of MediaRadar. “Together, our unparalleled market intelligence will enable strategic decision-making, allowing media sellers, brands, and agencies to navigate the dynamic advertising landscape with even greater confidence.”

“When we launched Vivvix earlier this year, our mission was to become the world’s leading ad intelligence company,” said Andrew Feigenson, CEO of Vivvix. “In joining forces with MediaRadar, we take a significant step toward that goal. We are incredibly excited to work with Todd and his team to achieve a common vision and deliver a complete view of the market to media companies, marketers, and agencies.”

“Today’s transaction brings Vivvix together with a highly complementary business that goes a long way to delivering on their vision of building the most future-facing advertising intelligence business in North America,” added Chris Jansen, Chief Executive, Kantar. “We’re excited about the possibilities that emerge from the combined entity and wish the Vivvix and MediaRadar team well on the next phase of their growth journey.”

Currently, more than 20,000 users rely on MediaRadar’s extensive database that tracks more than $200 billion of annual media spend across more than four million brands. Vivvix’s advertising intelligence footprint spans $250 billion-plus in media spend. Together these platforms are relied on by brands, agencies, and media sellers to provide advertising intelligence integral to their core business decisions.

MediaRadar and Vivvix are both AI-powered platforms, with AI used to track and collect advertising insights across media channels, as well as to power sales recommendations and prospecting tools. Following the Transaction, MediaRadar’s expanded resources and capital will allow it to further invest in data and tech capabilities, building next-gen solutions that aim to drive maximum value for its customers.