NBCU, Walmart offer shoppable ads on Peacock

NBCUniversal and Walmart are partnering to introduce a unique shopping experience for viewers of Bravo’s hit reality TV series, Below Deck Mediterranean. This partnership will bring shoppable ads to Peacock, allowing fans of the show to purchase products and looks inspired by the episodes.

Shoppable ads will be featured on Peacock during the next-day episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean on November 7h, December 5th, and December 12th. On these dates, viewers will have the opportunity to explore and purchase a wide range of products directly from Walmart while enjoying the show. These products will include table settings, cookware and fashion.

Shoppable ads will be displayed during the designated dates, allowing viewers to interact with the content. By pressing the arrow keys on their remote controls, viewers can access an on-screen interactive carousel. They can then scan a QR code to check out the desired products on Walmart’s website.

This collaboration between NBCUniversal and Walmart is made possible by the introduction of NBCU’s ‘Must ShopTV’ feature. Powered by AI technology company KERV Interactive, this feature can identify objects within the scenes of the show and allows viewers to shop for products that are either featured in the episode or inspired by its content.

“Walmart customers are finding inspiration everywhere and anywhere, including their favourite TV shows,” said William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart US. “It’s why we’re always looking for innovative ways to shorten the distance between that inspiration and the ability to purchase. We know some of our customers’ most loved TV shows right now are on Bravo. By expanding our shoppable TV footprint with NBCUniversal, we’re pairing our incredible product assortment with some of their most talked-about content so our customers can quickly purchase items inspired by their favourite cast members while they’re watching.”