Report: 74% of UK adults using connected TVs
December 6, 2023
MiQ, a programmatic media partner for marketers and agencies, has released its latest UK Advanced TV Report which looks at the evolving TV landscape and where the biggest opportunities are behind the screens.
Using 1,200 consumer insights, the report dives into TV viewing habits and marketing trends in the UK and why it is crucial that advertisers respond to changing viewing behaviours to capitalise on the shifts we are seeing in this space.
Highlights from the report include:
UK households with TVs serving both linear and CTV spend around 72 per cent more time watching TV than linear-only households. The average CTV watch time is just over 3.5 hours per day in the UK.
- 74 per cent of adults are connected TV (CTV) users, and CTV ad expenditure is set to reach £2 billion by 2025.
More than half of UK marketers expect their CTV marketing spend to increase over the next 12-24 months, and 46 per cent are already prioritising CTV for 2024
Due to the cost of living crisis, 47 per cent of UK viewers would consider a cheaper ad-supported streaming platform.
- As viewers become more accepting of AVoD options, advertisers should be careful not to overdeliver impressions to the same audiences. In the UK, linear viewers are exposed to over 4 times the ads that CTV viewers are. UK viewers are amenable to less than 5 ads an hour before they start getting ad fatigue.
- 40 per cent of UK viewers often, or almost always, use a second screen while streaming videos or watching content on TV. Interestingly, 51 per cent of people in the UK interact and engage with an ad during TV programming. And 16 per cent even make an instant action on the second screen and search for the product online. These stats show that advertisers need to be truly omnichannel to reach audiences.