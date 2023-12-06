Report: 74% of UK adults using connected TVs

MiQ, a programmatic media partner for marketers and agencies, has released its latest UK Advanced TV Report which looks at the evolving TV landscape and where the biggest opportunities are behind the screens.

Using 1,200 consumer insights, the report dives into TV viewing habits and marketing trends in the UK and why it is crucial that advertisers respond to changing viewing behaviours to capitalise on the shifts we are seeing in this space.



Highlights from the report include: