SkyShowtime, Paramount ad sales partnership

SkyShowtime and Paramount Advertising International have announced an exclusive deal for Paramount to handle SkyShowtime’s advertising sales across all of its markets. Through this partnership, SkyShowtime and Paramount’s global ad sales business will provide advertisers with unified access to premium advertising in 20+ European markets.

SkyShowtime’s new Standard with Ads plan will be available from April 23rd across all of its markets. The Standard with Ads plan will with an average of four to five minutes of ads per hour.

With the launch of Standard with Ads, SkyShowtime offers consumers two subscriptions with and without advertising. By bringing both plans, options, and flexibility to all of its customers, SkyShowtime says it will continue to deliver premium content while also leading on consumer choice and value.

SkyShowtime Chief Executive Officer, Monty Sarhan, said: “From the start, SkyShowtime has been about delivering value and the promise of great entertainment at a great price. The launch of our ad-supported plan is the next step in evolving our service, coming at a time when people are looking for more choice and flexibility. We are excited to be the first streaming service to offer consumers across all of our markets an ad-supported option.”

SkyShowtime Chief Business Officer, Hristina Georgieva, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Paramount on this exclusive deal, ahead of our new ad-supported plan launch. In addition to giving our members choice, we are adding a new source of revenue across all of our markets.”

Paramount’s President of International Markets Ad Sales, Lee Sears, added: “By leveraging our deep relationships with some of the world’s leading marketers, incredible product offerings and innovative technology, Paramount Advertising is the perfect partner for SkyShowtime. We will enhance our value to our partners by enabling advertisers to buy across SkyShowtime’s global franchises, series and films alongside the breadth of Paramount’s premium video inventory in a comprehensive and impactful way.”

The new Standard with Ads plan will be introduced across all of SkyShowtime’s 20+ markets including Albania, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.