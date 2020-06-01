Analyst: AVoD expenditure to double

AVoD expenditure will more than double between 2019 and 2025 to reach $53 billion (€48bn) across 138 countries, according to the Global AVOD Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research.

The US became the largest AVoD expenditure country in 2019 as China saw expenditure fall by 8.9 per cent as a result of its economic downturn. A combination of the Coronavirus lockdown and the continued economic downturn will see China’s AVoD falling by a further 11.4 per cent in 2020. However, 2021 will improve.

“We expect high AVoD growth to return globally from 2021,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “The US will triple its AVoD expenditure by 2025 to reach $24 billion. This is 45 per cent of the global total – up from a 33 per cent share in 2019. This is faster growth than most other countries.”

Several major platforms will start soon in the US. Some of these platforms have plans for international expansion, although this will involve not renewing existing lucrative contracts with local broadcasters and pay-TV operators. Therefore, not all of the US-based AVoD platforms will start in all countries.

“Global AVoD growth will dip during 2020, but it is not expected to fall,” notes Murray. “The Coronavirus and subsequent lockdowns hit the whole advertising sector as confidence and expenditure plummeted. However, online advertising is the least affected medium as it is one of the youngest and fastest growing. Online viewing has increased substantially during the lockdown to boost AVoD.”