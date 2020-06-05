Research: 1 in 7 OTT homes ‘borrowing’ accounts

Research from Ampere Analysis has revealed that one in seven online video households worldwide are ‘borrowing’ an account. Ampere defines an account borrower as anyone who says they are using a login for a subscription online video platform from someone outside of their household to access a service.
Borrowed services might include mainstream TV and film products such as Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime Video, but also include sports streaming services and niche content services. A silver lining for the OTT players is that most consumers using another household’s login say they would pay extra for a service that gives them the content they want. So, how should online video services turn these borrowers into buyers?
“We can see that households swap login details with friends and families to access other platforms, and we predict that as the subscription OTT landscape continues to fragment and consumers are faced with an increasing number of platforms to choose from, this borrowing behaviour will become more prevalent,” predicts Minal Modha, Consumer Research Lead, Ampere Analysis.
How will subscription OTT services respond?
Many of the borrowers are legitimate paying customers. Three-quarters subscribe to at least one subscription OTT service, representing over 50 million households. Additionally, two-thirds have pay TV at home.
With over half of borrowers saying they don’t mind paying extra for something that gives them exactly what they want, there could be an opportunity for subscription OTT players to convert borrowers to buyers. Already pay-TV operators and aggregators are providing bundles with built-in discounts. Following NOW TV’s example in the UK, services might offer cheaper one-off passes to allow casual viewers to dip in and out of their services without incurring high fees or being tied into an annual contract.
“With 50 million account borrowers paying for another subscription OTT service and more than two-thirds taking pay TV, it’s clear that these consumers are not averse to paying for content,” notes Modha. “Subscription OTT players need strategies to respond to an increasingly saturated market and entice consumers with a finite budget for content to pay for their programming – even if that means changing tack and allowing them to dip in and out of subscriptions or for bite-size chunks of content.”
