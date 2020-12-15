Study: US users bundling 7 video services

2020 has seen an accelerated transition of viewing from traditional channels to free and subscription streaming video services, as consumers had more options to choose from and more time at home under Covid restrictions, according to The NPD Group’s new TV Switching Study, which tracks changes in the ways US consumers view and buy digital content,

The study finds that consumers that use streaming to view content now use seven services including subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) services and free streaming video services, up from five in April 2020.

“By and large, consumers want the ability to customise their viewing experience, bundling both paid and free services that provide them with the content they want, when they want it,” observed John Buffone, Executive Director, Industry Analyst within NPD’s Connected Intelligence practice.

Access to exclusive content is a primary reason cited for engaging SVoD services, driving over 25 per cent of engagement, while also resulting in a consumer’s desire to switch services. In fact, an increasing number of SVoD users – 21 per cent in October compared to 14 per cent in April – are decreasing engagement or cancelling subscriptions because they feel other services offer better content.

Free streaming services saw growth from 39 per cent of viewers in April to 47 per cent in October, as consumers leverage these offerings to supplement SVoD services. While nearly all free streaming services experience lower churn than average, as consumers do not have to subscribe to these platforms, they also experience lower engagement rates. This means these services must differentiate their content array or risk declining user engagement, says NPD.

“Amidst Covid-related content production challenges, viewers are increasing the number of streaming services they use, as they seek to find content that captures their interest. Competition will become an even greater challenge for services. Both now, as viewers try more options and later as production ramps up and each service gets new programming,” added Buffone.