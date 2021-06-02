France: IPTV, connected TV grow in 2020

French TV reception methods are now largely dominated by IPTV, according to the 2020 findings of broadcast regulator CSA’s Observatory for TV homes equipment.

At the end of 2020, IPTV accounted for a 60.5 per cent penetration rate, up 2.1 per cent, with an access share from FTTH estimated to 25 per cent at the fourth quarter of 2020.

Terrestrial reception (including cable DTT reception) continued its decline, falling by 1.5 point to 52.5 per cent, with a 47.4 per cent share for DTT. DTH reception still maintains its long-term decrease to account for an 18.2 per cent share.

2020, marked by the Covid-19 health crisis and the growth of TV consumption, has accelerated the usages of the connected TV set, according to the CSA. Last year, 81 per cent of French homes were equipped with an Internet-connected TV set, the majority via the set top-box provided by the Internet access suppliers. Nevertheless, the CSA notes a strong growth of smart TV sets and OTT devices among the homes having access to connected TV.

The main usages show that OTT video content, with a monthly subscription or from a video sharing platform, was widely requested last year. If the STB is mainly used to watch catch-up TV programmes, the on-demand consumption of other video content strongly rose on smart TVs and OTT devices.

The TV set remains the most widespread screen at home, achieving a penetration rate of 91.7 per cent, the DTT platform remains the sole TV reception system for 21 per cent of French homes.