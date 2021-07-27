Forecast: Programmatic adspend to increase

The use of automation and machine learning technology to purchase and display digital ads to segmented audiences in real time is set to increase dramatically over the next three years, according to research from AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform Alfi.

Findings reveal that 49 per cent of senior advertising executives expect spending on programmatic advertising to increase dramatically over the next three years, and 43 per cent believe there will be a ‘slight’ increase in expenditure.

“Huge advances in technology and a growing focus on more precision targeting of audiences and evaluation is driving growth in programmatic advertising, making it one of the most exciting and dynamic developments in marketing,” said Paul Pereira, CEO, Alfi. “We are seeing more inquiries from clients and prospects in this part of our business and expect it to be a strong growth area for us.”

When asked to pick the three most important benefits of programmatic advertising, 94 per cent of survey respondents cited automation. Campaign creation, placements and even ad creative can be configured ahead of time in an automated manner, allowing focus on high level strategy and bid management (Google Ads bid management is the process of raising and lowering keyword bids to make the most of a Google Ads budget).

Seven out of ten (72 per cent) chose real-time measurement as a key benefit of programmatic advertising, followed by 67 per cent who consider sophisticated targeting as an additional benefit. Lastly, nearly half of respondents (46 per cent) selected return on ad spend as one of their three key benefits.

“Advertisers are demanding improved performance and capabilities from the ad technology they utilise,” added Pereira. “With programmatic advertising, content publishers and brand owners can find and use the right messages to make a viewer’s digital out-of-home advertising experience more valuable and effective.”