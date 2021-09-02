Research: US SVoD subs remain steady

Findings from Leichtman Research Group’s study, Emerging Video Services 2021, indicate that 78 per cent of all US households have a subscription video on-Demand (SVoD) service from Netflix, Amazon Prime, and/or Hulu – compared to 78 per cent in 2020, 74 per cent in 2019, and 59 per cent in 2016.
Among those that have any of these three SVoD services, 74 per cent have more than one – compared to 70 per cent in 2020, 69 per cent in 2019, and 47 per cent in 2016. Overall, 58 per cent of US households now have more than one of these SVoD services – compared to 55 per cent in 2020, 51 per cent in 2019, and 28 per cent in 2016.
Other related findings include:
“The percent of households with a top SVoD service held steady in 2021, and those using any of these services daily also levelled off after being pulled forward last year due to the coronavirus pandemic,” notes Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group. “While the breadth of households with a major SVoD service is similar to last year, those with multiple top SVoD services continued to expand. And, including eleven additional streaming video services, 27 per cent of households now report having five or more SVoD or DTC services.”
