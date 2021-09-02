Research: US SVoD subs remain steady

Findings from Leichtman Research Group’s study, Emerging Video Services 2021, indicate that 78 per cent of all US households have a subscription video on-Demand (SVoD) service from Netflix, Amazon Prime, and/or Hulu – compared to 78 per cent in 2020, 74 per cent in 2019, and 59 per cent in 2016.

Among those that have any of these three SVoD services, 74 per cent have more than one – compared to 70 per cent in 2020, 69 per cent in 2019, and 47 per cent in 2016. Overall, 58 per cent of US households now have more than one of these SVoD services – compared to 55 per cent in 2020, 51 per cent in 2019, and 28 per cent in 2016.

Other related findings include:

41 per cent of all adults stream a top SVoD service daily – compared to 40 per cent in 2020, 33 per cent in 2019, and 24 per cent in 2016

Ages 18-34 account for 41 per cent of adults using SVoD daily, and ages 18-44 account for 67 per cent of adults using SVoD daily

Including eleven additional streaming video services, 82 per cent of all households have at least one SVoD or DTC service, and 53 per cent have three or more services

The mean number of SVoD/DTC services among all households is 3.1 – compared to 2.9 in 2020

54 per cent of adults watch video on non-TV devices (including mobile phones, home computers, tablets, and eReaders) daily – compared to 55 per cent in 2020, 51 per cent in 2019, and 41 per cent in 2016

81 per cent of ages 18-34 watch video on non-TV devices daily – compared to 59 per cent of ages 35-54, and 25 per cent of ages 55+

“The percent of households with a top SVoD service held steady in 2021, and those using any of these services daily also levelled off after being pulled forward last year due to the coronavirus pandemic,” notes Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group. “While the breadth of households with a major SVoD service is similar to last year, those with multiple top SVoD services continued to expand. And, including eleven additional streaming video services, 27 per cent of households now report having five or more SVoD or DTC services.”