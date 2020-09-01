Research: 78% US homes have SVoD

Consumer research from Leichtman Research Group (LRG) finds that 78 per cent of all US households have a subscription video on-Demand (SVoD) service from Netflix, Amazon Prime, and/or Hulu – up from 69 per cent in 2018, and 52 per cent in 2015. In addition, 55 per cent of US households now have more than one of these SVoD services, an increase from 43 per cent in 2018, and 20 per cent in 2015.

Usage of these SVoD services has also significantly increased in recent years. Daily, 40 per cent of all adults stream an SVoD service – up from 30 per cent in 2018, and 16 per cent in 2015. Younger adults are the most active streamers, with ages 18-44 accounting for 63 per cent of daily SVoD users.

These findings are based on a survey of about 1,990 households nationwide and are part of a new LRG study, Emerging Video Services 2020. This is LRG’s fourteenth annual study on this topic.

Other related findings include:

55 per cent of ages 18-44 stream an SVoD service daily – compared to 27 per cent of ages 45+

30 per cent with Netflix agree that their subscription is shared with others outside their household – compared to 23 per cent with Hulu, and 20 per cent with Amazon Prime

Including twelve additional streaming video services, 82 per cent of all households have at least one SVoD or DTC service, and 49 per cent have three or more services

55 per cent of adults watch video on non-TV devices (including mobile phones, home computers, tablets, and eReaders) daily – up from 46 per cent in 2018, and 33 per cent in 2015

44 per cent of adults watch video on a mobile phone daily – up from 35 per cent in 2018, and 20 per cent in 2015

“Nearly four-fifths of US households now have a top SVoD service, and 40 per cent of all adults stream an SVoD service daily, including over half of all ages 18-44,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for LRG. “The adoption and use of these established SVoD services along with newer direct-to-consumer streaming video options have increased over the past year, spurred more recently by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”