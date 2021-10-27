Research: 71% US homes still pay-TV subs

Findings from Leichtman Research Group’s study, Pay-TV in the U.S. 2021, indicate that 71 per cent of TV households nationwide have some form of pay-TV service. The percentage of TV households that have a live pay-TV service (via cable, satellite, Telco, or Internet-delivered vMVPD) is down from 82 per cent in 2016, 87 per cent in 2011, and 86 per cent in 2006.
Reflecting this decline, in TV households 64 per cent of adults ages 18-44 and 77 per cent of ages 45+ have a pay-TV service. Comparatively, in 2016, 77 per cent of adults ages 18-44 and 86 per cent of ages 45+ had a pay-TV service.
Other related findings include:
“The percent of US TV households with a live pay-TV service significantly declined from 82 per cent to 71 per cent over the past five years,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group. “The penetration of pay-TV remains lowest among younger adults and the categories that they tend to populate, including movers and renters.”
You must be logged in to post a comment Login