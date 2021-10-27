Pluto TV reveals Italy launch line-up

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has announced 40 original channels will be available for the official launch of AVoD platform Pluto TV in Italy on October 28th.

Italian viewers will have access to a wide range of exclusive channels featuring international and Italian titles, including: Movie channels Pluto TV Romantic Films, Pluto TV Cinema Italiano and Pluto TV Film Action; entertainment-focused Pluto TV Crime and Young and Fabulous; series-led channels like Pluto TV Series, The McLeod Sisters and Teen Series; comedy channels such as Scherzi e Risati, Pluto TV Film Comedy and FailArmy; kids and family collections like Super! Heroes and Super! SpongeBob; and thematic channels like 16 & Pregnant. The list also includes a selection of pop-up and seasonal channels, temporary channels dedicated to specific shows, moments, or special reviews. Among them, there will be Super is Coming! Xmas, a virtual space entirely inspired by the most anticipated festivities of the year.

Pluto TV Italy will offer a movie library spanning action, thrillers, romance, comedy, kids, and drama, including classics like Harold and Maude and The Conversation; comedic gems like Anchorman and Wayne’s World 2; adrenaline-filled action films like Sharknado and Born to Raise Hell; horror titles like Cujo and Rosemary’s Baby; as well as family-favourites such as Kung Fu Panda and Penguins of Madagascar, and Italian cinema titles such as Amore Mio Aiutami, Il Prof. Dott. Guido Tersilli, Tutti Giu’ per Terra and Finchè Giudice Non Ci Separi, Speriamo Che sia Femmina, La Ragazza con la Pistola and Tutti Defunti…Tranne i Morti.

Pluto TV’s line-up for younger audiences and families includes iconic shows and animated series such as SpongeBob SquarePants, The Thundermans, iCarly, Ninja Hatori and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The entertainment selection includes shows for all audiences, from the everlasting comedy of South Park to hours of dedicated ViacomCBS’ brands’ content like Geordie Shore, Teen Mom and MTV Italy’s Riccanza.

At launch, Pluto TV will be available in Italy on all major streaming devices (TV, smartphone, tablet, PC) via the Pluto TV browser, via app on Samsung Tizen, LG Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Chromecast, and the iOS and Android apps available on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Sky Media is the main advertising partner for Pluto TV in Italy.