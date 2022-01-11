Channel 4, Heinz partner on Flex Kitchen

Channel 4 and Heinz are joining forces to launch Flex Kitchen, a new short form comedy series for publication across the broadcaster’s social media channels.

Flex Kitchen debuts this week on Channel 4 Comedy YouTube as well as All 4, whilst shorter edits of each episode will be released across Channel 4 and Heinz’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok accounts.

The social-first branded content series represents the first activity of its kind for original plant-pioneers, Heinz, and features the iconic brand’s plant-based, Made from Plants, products. These include Heinz favourites, such as Heinz Beanz and Heinz Tomato Ketchup. The series will also showcase: Heinz Seriously Good Vegan Mayo, Heinz Beanz Bugerz, Heinz Plant Proteinz, Heinz Made for Veggiez sauce and more. In addition, a bespoke edit from the series’ content will provide the creative for a new Heinz linear and digital ad.

The new five-part show turns up the heat on comedians Alex Brooker, Kerry Godliman, Suzi Ruffell, Lou Sanders and Phil Wang, as they cook for for demanding diners. The series launches with Kerry Godliman having to think fast to replace her signature dish, spanakopita (a Greek pie containing spinach and feta cheese) when she discovers the rugby team she is due to be catering for are all vegan.



Godliman said: “I had a fantastic time on Flex Kitchen. If you ignore the fact that the rugby team I was cooking for didn’t fancy what I was going to make, I had to cook outside and I had to share the kitchen with a talking microwave.”

Flex Kitchen was produced by Ranga Bee and commissioned by Channel 4 Digital Commissioning Executive, Evie Buckley working closely with 4Studio’s Group Content Manager Jordan Harvey who brokered the partnership with Heinz media agencies, Carat and The Story Lab.

David Amodio, Deputy Head of Digital Innovation & 4Studio, said: “We’re really excited to kick off 2022 with Heinz and bring viewers all the fun of Flex Kitchen. We have strong historical credentials in Food and Comedy so it’s great to be able to extend these on to our social platforms through this innovative collaboration – one of 4Studio’s most significant partnerships to date.’’

Matt Mill, Marketing Lead for Heinz Meals, said: “For over 150 years, Heinz has pioneered many products that are already naturally plant-based, from our beloved Heinz Tomato Ketchup to Heinz Beanz, to new innovations including everything from Vegan Mayo to Beanz Burgerz, and there are many more to come in 2022 and beyond. This new and exciting partnership with 4studio is one we know viewers will enjoy, not only will it showcase our portfolio of plant-based products, but we hope to inspire flexitarian audiences all over. We’ve always been and will continue to be passionate about producing delicious plant-based food.”

Benjamin Green, Exec Producer at Ranga Bee, said: “It is a pleasure to be working with 4Studio and Heinz on this comedy cooking format and we are hoping the talking microwave will have a long and prosperous career in the industry.”

The campaign is also supported by creative communications agency, Wonderland, and trade communications specialists, The Hub.