Data: Super Bowl streaming 1min delayed

Phenix, a provider of real-time video streaming solutions, has reported that US streaming platforms, such as NBC Sports, Peacock, Hulu and YouTubeTV, were lagging behind the action on the field during the 2022 Super Bowl between 50 and 60 seconds.
And when measuring the time difference between the same stream, there was up to a 75 second delay between viewers.
These latency issues can entirely change how a fan experiences a game, notes Phenix. For instance:
Phenix’s CEO, Roy Reichbach, commented: “Another year, another delayed Super Bowl stream, angering paying customers and compromising the viewing experience of the most watched televised event of the year in the US. We have seen frustrated fans throughout the 2021-22 NFL season taking to social media to express their frustrations when they receive a network notification before seeing a play or getting a text from a friend spoiling the final score. It is time for broadcasters to change to technology that has solved these issues.”
“If you are charging users for streaming capabilities, provide an actual real-time stream that every fan can experience at the same time, regardless of what platform or device they are watching the game on. It’s time for streaming platforms to step up and fix the latency issues for nationally televised events – the risk to the bottom line is too large to not make it right,” he added.
Related posts:
Copyright Advanced Television Ltd © 2001–2022
Maintained by Elrond Limited
You must be logged in to post a comment Login