Survey: 42% watch Super Bowl specifically for ads

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI Advocado has released a survey detailing American media consumption and brand engagement behaviour following TV ad exposure.
Nearly half of individuals (49 per cent) use two or more screens while watching football, and 69 per cent use a second screen – typically a mobile device or laptop – after seeing an ad to find more information on a product or service that piques their interest. This data indicates there is a timely opportunity for brands and agencies to improve consumer engagement and business RO6I through cross-screen advertising.
“In order to truly engage with consumers and maximise ROI in today’s ecosystem, brands and ad agencies require real-time insights that understand consumer behaviours across all screens and platforms,” said Jeff Linihan, co-founder, president and COO of Advocado.
Fans of this year’s big game will predominantly watch on streaming platforms (47 per cent), cable (41 per cent) or over-the-air TV (36 per cent). While most people care about the game itself, the survey found 42 per cent tune in specifically to enjoy the advertisements. Additionally, 50 per cent of viewers have purchased a product or service based on one of these commercials.
When viewers want to learn more about a product or service advertised on TV, they use a second screen to explore on a brand’s website or app (34 per cent), via a search engine (30 per cent) or by visiting an ecommerce site (19 per cent). This is especially apparent when consumers view live sports. Individuals use two (30 per cent) or even three or more (19 per cent) screens while watching football to simultaneously use social media (45 per cent), view another game (39 per cent), or check statistics and box scores (34 per cent).
“While the majority of American sports fans still favor the ‘lean-back’ experience of watching on linear, big-screen television, the rise of supplemental viewing activity on smartphones and tablets – especially among younger cohorts – is undeniable,” added Tim Hanlon, founder and CEO of media consultancy The Vertere Group. “Fueled by an insatiable appetite for programming enhancements such as game stats, social chatter and commerce enablement, the ability to augment the sports viewing experience by interacting with consumers is quickly evolving from clever curiosity into experiential mandatory.”
Additional findings from the study include:
“Through Data-as-a-Service measurement offerings, advertisers gain much more granular, channel-specific insights across TV, mobile, social and apps, allowing them to deliver the right micro moments wherever consumers are viewing or interacting,” added Linihan. “Be it big-ticket events like the big game or year-round programming in CTV or linear, there has never been a better time for advertisers to boost the overall effectiveness of omnichannel campaigns through data.”
Findings in the release came from a nationally-representative survey of 1,000 US adults, ages 18-54 (January 2022).
