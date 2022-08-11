Samba TV enters Spanish amket with Smartclip

Samba TV, a global player in television technology and omniscreen advertising and analytics, has announced a strategic partnership with adtech platform Smartclip to enter the Spanish market for the first time.

Samba TV says its expansion into Spain delivers another key pillar in its global growth strategy, following the expansion of its advanced TV footprint in the Australian, British, and German markets, as well as the launch of a first-in-kind partnership in France.

The partnership will make Samba TV’s proprietary smart TV viewership data available to Spanish advertisers exclusively through Smartclip’s adtech platform. With 82 per cent of the country’s adult population embracing connected TV content, this strategic partnership allows advertisers in Spain to leverage the scale and granularity of Samba TV’s ACR-powered viewership data to achieve incremental results beyond linear TV buys and measure campaign reach and frequency.

“The momentum we have experienced the past 12 months in Europe is exciting, as more media companies, brands, and agencies lean into Samba TV’s unique data on television viewership to future-proof their omniscreen strategies,” said David Barker, SVP of International Sales at Samba TV. “We are thrilled to be announcing our latest partnership with Smartclip in Spain to offer advertisers an advanced new capability to connect with audiences across every screen, delivering seamless viewing experiences in the growing CTV space,” he continued. “The combination of our privacy compliant viewership data and Smartclip’s impressive tech infrastructure will empower advertisers to drive meaningful business impact and future-proof their omni-screen advertising strategies as viewership behaviour continues to evolve.”

“At Smartclip, we continue to move towards integrated solutions, which respond to current multi-screen consumption,” added Ángel Fernández Nebot, Country Manager Spain at Smartclip. “Our strategic partnership with Samba TV allows us to achieve a unique position in the market. Thanks to this agreement, we can offer the best advertising solutions, taking advantage of the synergy between linear television and the rest of the media. Together we will deliver the Spanish market far greater efficiency in the media plans of our advertisers, helping to maximise the results of their advertising investments.”