Innovid joins The Trade Desk’s measurement marketplace

Converged TV advertising delivery, personalisation and measurement platform Innovid has integrated its capabilities for UK and Germany-based clients with advertising technology specialist The Trade Desk in a move that provides independent, automated incremental reach analysis through The Trade Desk platform.

Powered by the InnovidXP measurement platform, selected users of The Trade Desk will now have access to a suite of cross-platform, incremental reach insights for advertisers running campaigns on CTV, surfacing the incrementality of streaming beyond linear TV, as well as unique reach by publisher, including publisher-by-publisher analysis. By uncovering the overlap, these advertisers can maximise the household-level reach of their programmatic CTV strategies in a highly fragmented market. Through the integration, selected clients of The Trade Desk can easily select and apply this analysis to their campaigns directly within their account in the media-buying platform.

“Incremental reach is both a top priority and a top metric for buyers globally and, together with The Trade Desk, we are making it accessible, consistent and automated, ensuring that advertisers have the insights to effectively reach audiences across all forms of TV,” said Jo Kinsella, President, InnovidXP. “As audiences continue to disperse, these insights are invaluable to strengthen TV’s total impact – continuously informing linear and CTV media investments, optimising buys, deduplicating audiences and finding more opportunities to extend cross-platform reach.”

The Trade Desk and Innovid have tested the offering with overlapping CPG clients, quantifying incremental reach over linear TV and across individual streaming platforms. Campaign insights proved brands were reaching incremental households against linear campaigns, finding new, unduplicated audiences across CTV. Analysis also showed which publishers captured net-new households, helping to inform future CTV strategies. In total, The Trade Desk delivered hundreds of thousands of incremental and net-new households for every campaign.

“As CTV adoption steadily increases across the globe, we are making incremental reach analysis available to advertisers that have audiences fragmented across channels and screens,” advised Steve Martin, VP Data Partnerships EMEA & APAC at The Trade Desk. “Directly within our platform, selected advertisers can now activate Innovid’s always-on, automated measurement platform to ensure they reach the right audiences on the channels where they are actually watching their favourite TV content.”

While incremental reach analysis is now available to select Trade Desk clients in the US, UK and Germany, expansion into other European countries and Australia is expected in 2023.