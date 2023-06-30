QVC, HSN livestream video shopping on Amazon Freevee

vCommerce specialist Qurate Retail Group is launching QVC and HSN linear channels on streaming video service Amazon Freevee. QVC and HSN are the first and only livestream shopping channels on the service. In addition to QVC and HSN, Qurate Retail Group will be launching The Big Dish, its first FAST Channel.

QVC and HSN will offer Freevee customers approximately 40 hours a day of live vCommerce programming across both channels, featuring premier brands and fresh new products presented by celebrities, influencers and other interesting personalities. This includes popular shows such as QVC’s In the Kitchen with David and HSN’s Gotta See G by Giuliana Rancic.

Additionally, Qurate Retail Group is bringing its first FAST channel, The Big Dish, to Freevee. The Big Dish currently features a fun mix of pre-recorded culinary programming from QVC and QVC2. This summer, The Big Dish will expand to also feature HSN culinary content and original culinary shows from the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming app. While QVC’s and HSN’s linear channels already exist on multiple FAST services, The Big Dish is Qurate Retail’s first foray into an ad-supported channel with a narrow focus on a specific interest area, which is the most popular channel format on FAST.

“By launching our QVC and HSN linear channels on Freevee, we’re bringing these viewers two distinct entertaining and engaging live shopping experiences,” said David Apostolico, SVP Platform Strategy, Development & Distribution, vCommerce Ventures at Qurate Retail Group. “The Big Dish adds a more focused video shopping experience for culinary fans and foodies. We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers into our content and shopping experiences on Freevee.”

This launch reflects Qurate Retail Group’s strategic initiative to expand the reach of its original vCommerce experiences across new media and digital platforms. QVC and HSN reach more than 200 million homes globally via 15 linear TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. QVC has been the first livestream shopping channel on multiple streaming services. QVC and HSN also reach more than 100 million Internet-connected homes across the US via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience and reach millions of homes via websites, mobile apps and social pages.