Study: Metaverse gaming redefining sector’s future

According to a new study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global metaverse gaming market is expected to garner $1.3 trillion (€1.2trn) by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 38.2 per cent from 2023 to 2033.

The metaverse, which has been attracting a lot of new users, includes gaming as an important component. The utilisation of virtual reality technology, cross-reality gaming, gamification of other activities, blockchain-based gaming, and mobile metaverse gaming are some of the current trends in this field. The future of metaverse gaming is expected to be heavily influenced by creativity and experimentation because the metaverse is a young and rapidly developing subject.

The introduction of mixed reality, augmented reality, extended reality, and virtual reality technologies as well as the growing investment in the creation of new applications for the metaverse have been some of the key factors driving the market for metaverse gaming. The metaverse in the gaming sector is also anticipated to increase as blockchain-based technologies such as cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFT) are widely used.

The metaverse platform improves the digital experience by constructing a virtual world where users may engage in immersive gaming, complete transactions, connect, interact, exchange virtual goods, consume digital material, and attend virtual events. High costs of equipment, early stages of research, unwillingness to invest in novel and unproven technologies, and privacy concerns are impediments to the growth of the metaverse gaming market.

Key takeaways:

The global metaverse gaming market is valued at $51 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for metaverse gaming is projected to surge at a CAGR of 38.2 per cent from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is estimated to reach $1.3 trillion by 2033.

Metaverse gaming hardware accounts for 48 per cent of the global market share in 2023.

“Major gaming and digital technology businesses are making significant investments in the creation of customised metaverses. One of the main reasons for this increase in expenditure on metaverse technology is the enormous marketing possibilities for a variety of items in the metaverse,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

The metaverse allows gamers to immerse in virtual reality while playing games, and many companies are attempting to build digitally engaging platforms to give customers satisfying gaming experiences. A few important drivers promoting market revenue growth include an expanding user base in the gaming industry, the popularity of play-to-earn games, and the speedy development of AR, VR, and XR technologies.