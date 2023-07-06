Magnite, Foxtel Media programmatic ad deal

Omni-channel sell side advertising specialist Magnite has been chosen by Foxtel Media to enable programmatic advertising on VoD platform BINGE’s ad-supported tier BINGE Basic. As the initial exclusive programmatic launch partner, Magnite will provide advertisers with access to BINGE Basic’s premium inventory across connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

Advertising on BINGE launched in March 2023 with the introduction of ads onto the existing BINGE Basic tier, meaning there was a scaled audience for advertisers from launch. Working with Magnite will allow Foxtel Media to build on this momentum and offer advertisers enhanced targeting capabilities along with programmatic efficiency, helping them to optimise their campaigns and maximise their return on investment.

According to Magnite, the streaming industry continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, the need for effective audience targeting and improved engagement is vital, and that with streaming platforms gaining significant traction among viewers, this partnership provides a unique opportunity for advertisers to tap into BINGE’s premium audience and deliver tailored messaging, while prioritising the best experience for users.

“We are excited to be leading the way in the Australian streaming landscape by working with Magnite to unlock programmatic demand across BINGE’s Basic tier,” declared Chris Oxley, National Head of Digital Sales at Foxtel Group. “This collaboration allows us to further enhance our ad offerings and provide advertisers with access to BINGE’s premium audience at scale by providing advanced and effective targeting capabilities.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Foxtel Media and be a part of this great new offering,” added Juliette Stead, SVP Head of JAPAC at Magnite. “By integrating our programmatic advertising capabilities with BINGE Basic tier, we are empowering advertisers to effectively reach their target audiences with greater efficiency. Together, we are shaping the future of programmatic advertising across the streaming landscape, and we look forward to delivering exceptional results for Foxtel Media and their valued advertisers.”