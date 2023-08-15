Netflix tests gaming service on more devices

Netflix has revealed its intention to make its gaming service available across all devices that subscribers use to stream content.

In a blog post, Mike Verdu, VP of Games at Netflix, said: “We’ve been focused on creating a great gaming experience for our members since 2021 when we added mobile games to Netflix. Our goal has always been to have a game for everyone, and we are working hard to meet members where they are with an accessible, smooth, and ubiquitous service. Today we’re taking the first step in making games playable on every device where our members enjoy Netflix — TVs, computers, and mobile.”

Netflix is rolling out a beta test to a number of members in Canada and the UK on select TVs and on PCs and Macs through the Netflix website on supported browsers in the next few weeks. Two games will be part of the initial test: Oxenfree from Night School Studio, a Netflix Game Studio, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, a gem-mining arcade game. To play games via a TV, Netflix is introducing a controller that is accessible via smartphones (see image). Members on PCs and Macs can play on through Netflix with a keyboard and mouse.

Games on TV will operate on select devices including: Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN. Additional devices will be added on an ongoing basis.

“This limited beta is meant to test our game streaming technology and controller, and to improve the member experience over time […] By making games available on more devices, we hope to make games even easier to play for our members around the world. While we’re still very early in our games journey, we’re excited to bring joy to members with games. We look forward to hearing feedback from our beta testers and sharing more as we continue on the road ahead,” added Verdu.

