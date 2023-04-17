Forecast: OTT revenues to reach $235bn by 2028

Global OTT TV episode and movies revenues will reach $235 billion (€212bn) in 2028, up by $81 billion from $154 billion on 2022, according to the Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. About $17 billion will be added in 2023 alone.

AVoD will grow faster than SVoD. AVoD revenues will reach $91 billion by 2028, up by $50 billion from $41 billion in 2022. This growth is nearly twice as much as SVoD.

“From the 138 countries covered, the top five will command two-thirds of global revenues by 2028,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “This proportion is down from 73 per cent in 2022; revealing that the rest of the world will grow faster.”

The US will remain the dominant territory by some distance. Its share of global revenues will be 41 per cent by 2028. US revenues will climb by $25 billion between 2022 and 2028 to reach $97 billion.