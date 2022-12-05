Analysis: Hybrid AVoD-SVoD to drive major platforms

Global SVoD subscriptions will increase by 428 million between 2022 and 2028 to reach 1.76 billion – showing that there is still plenty of growth left, according to the SVOD Forecasts Update report from analyst firm Digital TV Research.

“We estimate that Netflix will provide its hybrid AVoD-SVoD tier in 85 countries by 2028, with Disney+ in 91 countries, HBO in 55 and Paramount+ in 56.” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “These include pan-regional services in Spanish-speaking Latin America and also in the Arabic-speaking countries.”

These four platforms collectively will have 372 million hybrid AVoD-SVoD subscribers by 2028 – or 56 per cent of their total subscriber base.

Given that Disney+ subscribers in most markets are expected to convert automatically to the hybrid AVoD-SVoD tier, the platform will have 206 million subs to this tier by 2028 – or 88 per cent of its total. At the other end of the scale, 24 per cent of Netflix’s total subscribers will pay for the hybrid AVoD-SVoD tier by 2028 – or 63 million.

“Netflix has a large base of SVoD-only subscribers,” notes Murray. “Most of these subscribers will remain on these plans, despite the AVoD-SVoD tier being considerably cheaper. The hybrid tier will appeal most to developing countries where disposable incomes are lower. The hybrid tier will also be attractive to new subscribers that do not have legacy SVoD-only subscriptions.”