Survey: Top media challenges for advertisers in 2024
December 19, 2023
Integral Ad Science (IAS) has partnered with YouGov to survey digital media experts from both advertisers and publishers to understand their perspectives on media challenges lying ahead and opportunities they will seek to harness in 2024.
The report highlights the key trends that are expected to shape the digital advertising industry in the next year.
Highlights include:
Ads delivering against misinformation is the top media challenge for 2024
Both advertisers (28 per cent) and publishers (29 per cent) made ads delivering against misinformation their top media challenge for 2024
This challenge likely stands out for both groups due to risk of inaccurate or risky content surrounding the 2024 elections.
Social media and digital video are top priorities
67 per cent of media experts say they plan to prioritise social media
37 per cent of media experts say they plan to prioritise digital video
29 per cent of media experts say they plan to prioritise digital display
Social media poised for growth
86 per cent of media experts say social shopping traffic will continue to increase
83 per cent of media experts say the accelerated consumption of social video will continue to drive programmatic video spend
68 per cent of media experts say lack of transparency into media quality metrics will negatively impact social media spend
66 per cent of media experts say eroding consumer trust will negatively impact social media spend
Viewability remains top media quality priority
83 per cent of media experts say they plan to prioritise viewability
80 per cent of media experts say they plan to prioritise brand risk mitigation
79 per cent of media experts say they plan to prioritise attention
79 per cent of media experts say they plan to prioritise contextual targeting
Marketers plan to adopt responsible media practices
74 per cent of media experts say they will prioritise responsible media investment when buying or selling digital ads over the next 12 months
