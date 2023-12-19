Survey: Top media challenges for advertisers in 2024

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has partnered with YouGov to survey digital media experts from both advertisers and publishers to understand their perspectives on media challenges lying ahead and opportunities they will seek to harness in 2024.

The report highlights the key trends that are expected to shape the digital advertising industry in the next year.

Highlights include:

Ads delivering against misinformation is the top media challenge for 2024 Both advertisers (28 per cent) and publishers (29 per cent) made ads delivering against misinformation their top media challenge for 2024 This challenge likely stands out for both groups due to risk of inaccurate or risky content surrounding the 2024 elections.



Social media and digital video are top priorities 67 per cent of media experts say they plan to prioritise social media 37 per cent of media experts say they plan to prioritise digital video 29 per cent of media experts say they plan to prioritise digital display



Social media poised for growth 86 per cent of media experts say social shopping traffic will continue to increase 83 per cent of media experts say the accelerated consumption of social video will continue to drive programmatic video spend 68 per cent of media experts say lack of transparency into media quality metrics will negatively impact social media spend 66 per cent of media experts say eroding consumer trust will negatively impact social media spend



Viewability remains top media quality priority 83 per cent of media experts say they plan to prioritise viewability 80 per cent of media experts say they plan to prioritise brand risk mitigation 79 per cent of media experts say they plan to prioritise attention 79 per cent of media experts say they plan to prioritise contextual targeting

