Sopra Steria, TRP launch audience data portal

Sopra Steria, the digital transformation provider, and media expert TRP Research have partnered to help broadcasters, commissioners, programme-makers and advertisers, to better understand the way television and VoD services are consumed across different devices and platforms by UK audiences.

Bringing together Sopra Steria’s data analytics and user design capabilities, and TRP’s knowledge of the media industry and expertise in media content and consumption, the two organisations have formed a partnership to develop a new suite of media solutions that aims to transform the way audience data and insight is disseminated and understood across the industry.

The first of the new solutions to launch, AudEx Visualise, is a digital portal that provides an intuitive view of the TV and VoD landscape and how different channels, platforms and content are performing against a wide range of metrics. The new technology enables users to explore audience data in depth – moving the industry away from static reports with limited data points. The portal’s pre-calculated data, which is displayed in curated and customisable formats, ensures accurate, consistent and relevant data is easily accessible – resulting in more time spent on ‘insight’ instead of being wasted running complicated data and producing manual reports.

Craig Wilson, Managing Director of Private Sector at Sopra Steria, said: “We’re hugely excited to be partnering with TRP to design solutions that can be truly transformative for an entire industry. Together, we’ve developed AudEx Visualise to modernise the way TV and VoD audience data is accessed, understood and distributed – moving away from a reliance on complicated spreadsheets and unwieldy presentations. Crucially, it means that anyone working in the industry, whether it’s those commissioning programmes or media buyers purchasing advertising space, can be confident they’re making decisions – and optimising their budgets – based on the most robust and insightful audience data available.”

David Raybould, TRP’s CEO, added: “Together TRP and Sopra Steria will provide a new suite of products to transform the delivery of research and insight in the media sector, offering clients the benefit of a specialist media research agency with world class tech capabilities and resources. Our first product, AudEx Visualise provides our extensive media knowledge and understanding, curated via an intuitive portal, making it easy to find the information you need when you need it.”