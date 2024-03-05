Study: TV top purchase influencer

US local broadcast television industry trade body TVB has released the findings of the 2024 Purchase Funnel Study which seeks to identify the importance of media platforms in influencing consumers during the purchase decision process.

TVB commissioned GfK to conduct this study, which looked at consumers exposed to advertising across eight categories through ANY of 20+ media platforms.

As new media platforms proliferate and become more widely adopted by consumers, it is critical to ascertain their impact. While this study recognises the role of a variety of different media platforms, it confirms that TV remains the most important influence by far, through all stages of the purchase decision process.

Key findings: